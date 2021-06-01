Toyota Hilux to be launched in India in coming months

Japanese automaker Toyota is planning to launch its Hilux pick-up truck in India in the coming months. It will take on the recently-launched ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross. As for the highlights, the Hilux will have an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with many features. It is expected to be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle will sport a hexagonal grille

The Toyota Hilux will be based on the IMV-2 platform shared with the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. It will have a muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, swept-back LED projector headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and alloy wheels. A large cargo bed and LED taillights should be available on the rear.

Information

Two engine choices will be available

Toyota Hilux is likely to be offered with a BS6-compliant 2.4-liter diesel engine that makes 150hp of power and a 2.8-liter diesel unit that generates a power of 204hp. The motors will be linked to a manual/AMT gearbox along with a two- or all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The truck will house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console

In India, the Toyota Hilux is expected to have a spacious cabin featuring Fortuner-like front seats, a blacked-out dashboard, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are likely to be available.

Information

Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota Hilux in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).