Italian automaker Ferrari should unveil its Purosangue SUV in 2022. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing key details about its design. The images suggest it will have a long bonnet with rounded edges, four exhaust tips on the rear, and multi-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car will have sleek LED headlamps

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV will have a Maserati Levante-inspired look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a grille with vertical slats, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke black-colored alloy wheels. Quad exhaust tips and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It should run on a hybrid powertrain

The Ferrari Purosangue will be built on a new platform and shall draw power from a V12 hybrid powertrain. The motor should be linked to a DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle should have a tech-loaded cabin

At present, details regarding the interiors of the Purosangue SUV are scarce. However, the vehicle should have a spacious cabin with a variable ride height, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera should be available.

Information Ferrari Purosangue: Pricing and availability