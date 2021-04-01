-
Ahead of launch in 2022, Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testingLast updated on Apr 01, 2021, 04:09 pm
Italian automaker Ferrari should unveil its Purosangue SUV in 2022.
In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing key details about its design.
The images suggest it will have a long bonnet with rounded edges, four exhaust tips on the rear, and multi-spoke wheels.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will have sleek LED headlamps
The Ferrari Purosangue SUV will have a Maserati Levante-inspired look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a grille with vertical slats, and sleek LED headlamps.
On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke black-colored alloy wheels.
Quad exhaust tips and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.
Information
It should run on a hybrid powertrain
The Ferrari Purosangue will be built on a new platform and shall draw power from a V12 hybrid powertrain. The motor should be linked to a DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
Interiors
The vehicle should have a tech-loaded cabin
At present, details regarding the interiors of the Purosangue SUV are scarce.
However, the vehicle should have a spacious cabin with a variable ride height, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera should be available.
Information
Ferrari Purosangue: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV will be revealed at the time of launch in 2022. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost upwards of £200,000 (approximately Rs. 2 crore) in the UK.