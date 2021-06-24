Tata Nexon EV updated with new wheels and touchscreen console
Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has made some welcome changes to its Nexon EV. The electric vehicle has been updated in line with the fuel-based model. The Nexon EV is now available with new 16-inch alloy wheels, a revised infotainment panel with no buttons or dials, and support for the Zconnect app. There is, however, no change in the prices of the four-wheeler.
It offers a black grille and projector headlights
The Tata Nexon EV features a dual-tone body with a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, projector headlights, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, LED taillights, a window washer, and a defogger are present on the rear section.
It delivers a range of 312km
The Tata Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2kWh battery, paired with a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor. The powertrain generates a combined output of 127hp/245Nm. On a single charge, the car delivers a range of 312km.
The car has a sunroof and dual airbags
The Tata Nexon EV offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and keyless entry. It now houses a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the Zconnect app. For safety, there are two airbags, a rear-view camera, a crash sensor, and ABS with EBD.
Tata Nexon EV: Pricing
In India, the Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base-end XM model and goes up to Rs. 16.56 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ LUX variant (both prices, ex-showroom).