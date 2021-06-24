Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new lap record at Nurburgring

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS, equipped with a Manthey Performance Kit, has set a new lap record for road-legal production cars at the 20.8km Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany. Lars Kern drove the vehicle around the track in 6:43.300 minutes at an average speed of 185.87km/h, beating the former record of 6:48.047 minutes set by a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. Here are more details.

'The car has incredible braking and is easy to control'

Describing his experience of driving the car, Kern said, "The 911 GT2 RS sticks to the track like glue with the Manthey Performance Kit. You feel as if you're in a racing car, especially on faster corners." "It is truly breath-taking how the car puts its 700PS (690hp) down, and how incredibly well it brakes while always remaining easy to control."

It has front spoiler flaps and magnesium alloy wheels

The record-setting Porsche 911 GT2 RS gets a Weissach Package, which adds a titanium roll cage, carbon fiber roof and suspension components, and magnesium alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The Manthey Performance Kit adds front spoiler flaps, front-wheel air guides, a carbon fiber underbody pan, and a rear spoiler as well as a diffuser.

The vehicle is fueled by a 690hp, 3.8-liter engine

Under the hood, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS draws power from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six engine that generates a maximum power of 690hp and a peak torque of 750Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system. Special brake pads and a Manthey-designed coilover suspension kit with front and rear dampers are also available.

Inside, it has two seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring bucket seats with fixed backrests, auto climate control, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, an 8-speaker sound system, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch Porsche Communication Management touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Pricing and availability

In the US, the performance-oriented Porsche 911 GT2 RS carries a starting price-tag of $294,450 (around Rs. 2.18 crore). However, in India, the road-legal premium sports car has been discontinued.