Benelli TRK 502, 502X receive a price-hike of Rs. 6,000

Italian automaker Benelli has hiked the prices of its TRK 502 and 502X motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two vehicles have become costlier by Rs. 6,000 and start at Rs. 4,85,900 and Rs. 5,25,900, respectively. As for the highlights, the motorcycles have an aggressive look and draw power from a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bikes offer full-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument console

The Benelli TRK 502 and 502X have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, knuckle guards, a raised windscreen, a 20-liter fuel tank, a full-LED lighting setup, and a semi-digital instrument console. The former is a road-biased model with alloy wheels and an underbelly exhaust, while the latter is an adventure tourer with spoked wheels and a side-mounted exhaust.

They are fueled by a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli TRK 502 and 502X draw power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm.

The bikes have inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Benelli TRK 502 and 502X are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a hydraulic mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Benelli TRK 502 and 502X: Pricing

The Gray color scheme of Benelli TRK 502 and 502X carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,85,900 and Rs. 5,25,900, respectively. The TRK 502 and 502X, in dual-tone White and Red shade, cost Rs. 4,95,900 and Rs. 5,35,900, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).