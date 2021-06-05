Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition available with Rs. 3,500 cashback

Honda is offering Grazia 125 Sports Edition scooter with Rs. 3,500 cashback

Japanese automaker Honda has announced a cashback offer of 5% (up to Rs. 3,500) for its Grazia 125 Sports Edition scooter in India. The deal is valid only on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Cards and can be availed till June 30. Notably, the offer is also available on the X-Blade, Shine, Hornet 2.0, Unicorn, Activa 6G, and Dio models. Here's our roundup.

The scooter is offered in two color options

The Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition sits on an underbone chassis and features a headlight-mounted front apron, a single-piece, flat-type seat, and a miniature exhaust. It also packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 12- and 10-inch alloy wheels on the front and rear, respectively. The scooter is available in Pearl Nightstar Black and Sporty Red color variants.

An 8hp, 124cc engine powers the vehicle

The Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition runs on a 124cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that generates 8.14hp of power at 6,000rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Combined braking system ensures rider's safety

For the safety of the rider, the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition is equipped with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively, along with a combined braking system. Suspension duties are managed by telescopic front forks and spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear end. The vehicle also gets an idle start-stop system and a multifunctional ignition switch.

Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 84,185, while the standard Grazia model falls between the price-range of Rs. 75,859 and Rs. 83,185 (all prices, ex-showroom).