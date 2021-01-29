Tata Motors has put up a teaser announcing the launch of a limited-run variant of its Tiago hatchback in India tomorrow i.e. January 30. The upcoming car might be called Tiago Dark, Tiago Camo or Tiago Soccer Edition, and shall sport certain cosmetic changes inside-out. However, mechanically, it is expected to remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors Here's recalling the Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back halogen headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear section. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information Power and performance

Tata Tiago draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that churns out 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Tiago has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, cup holders, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The hatchback houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, there are two airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?