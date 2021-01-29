-
Tata Motors has put up a teaser announcing the launch of a limited-run variant of its Tiago hatchback in India tomorrow i.e. January 30.
The upcoming car might be called Tiago Dark, Tiago Camo or Tiago Soccer Edition, and shall sport certain cosmetic changes inside-out. However, mechanically, it is expected to remain unchanged.
Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the teaser
More Convenience, More Style - Stay Tuned for adventures filled with unlimited fun in the New Tiago - Limited Edition. #VocalForLocal #Tiago #TataMotors #NewForever #TiagoLimitedEdition pic.twitter.com/suvV5lbmEN— Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 29, 2021
Exteriors
Here's recalling the Tata Tiago
The Tata Tiago has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back halogen headlights.
It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear section.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.
Information
Power and performance
Tata Tiago draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that churns out 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Tata Tiago has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, cup holders, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.
The hatchback houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the passengers' safety, there are two airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.
Information
What about the pricing?
The pricing and availability details of the limited-run Tiago will be announced at the launch event tomorrow. However, it should carry a slight premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 4.85 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).