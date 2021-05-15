Tata Nexon EV leads electric car sales in April

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 15, 2021, 12:20 pm

Tata Nexon EV emerges as best selling EV in April

Tata Nexon EV continues to be the best selling electric car in India. The battery-powered crossover has topped the sales charts for electric cars in the month of April. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the Nexon EV sold 525 units to beat rivals like MG ZS EV, Tata Tigor EV, and Hyundai KONA EV, which sold 156, 56, and 12 units, respectively, in April.

Exteriors

It sports 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Nexon EV features a dual-tone paint job, a blacked-out grille, silvered skid plates, a wide air dam, a shark fin antenna, and a rear spoiler. For lighting, it houses projector headlights, cornering fog lamps, and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information

The car runs on a 127hp electric powertrain

The Tata Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2kWh battery and a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor. The powertrain churns out a maximum power of 127hp and 245Nm of peak torque. The vehicle delivers a range of 312km on a single charge.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, there is a 7.0-inch infotainment panel

The Tata Nexon EV offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. It also packs eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, a crash sensor, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD have been provided for the safety of passengers.

Information

Tata Nexon EV: Pricing

The Nexon EV has received a price-hike of Rs. 16,000 for the mid-spec XZ+ and range-topping XZ+ Lux variants. Currently, it starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base XM trim and goes up to Rs. 16.56 lakh for the XZ+LUX variant (both prices, ex-showroom).