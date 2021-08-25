eBikeGo Rugged scooter goes official in India at Rs. 80,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 06:10 pm

Electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo has launched its 'Rugged' e-scooter in India. Its price starts at Rs. 79,999 and is available in two trims: G1 and G1+. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a 4G-enabled digital dashboard and offers features like navigation and remote power on. It packs up to two swappable batteries and has a range of up to 160km.

Design

The two-wheeler has 14-inch wheels and 50-liter storage compartment

The eBikeGo Rugged sits on a steel cradle chassis and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, and triple-tone paintwork. It also has a 50-liter storage compartment and rides on 14-inch wheels. The two-wheeler gets a full-LED lighting setup and boasts features like navigation, anti-theft function, and a vehicular performance analyzer.

Information

It has a top-speed of 75km/h

eBikeGo Rugged packs a 4hp electric motor and a swappable 1.9kWh battery that can be charged in 3.5 hours. It has a top-speed of 75km/h. The G1 and G1+ variants house a single and dual batteries to offer a range of 80km and 160km, respectively.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the eBikeGo Rugged is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by leading link, anti-dive 4-point adjustable shock absorbers on the front side and 4-point adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

eBikeGo Rugged: Pricing and availability

In India, the G1 variant of the eBikeGo Rugged costs Rs. 79,999, while the G1+ trim is priced at Rs. 99,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the e-scooter have commenced on payment of Rs. 499 and deliveries will start from November onwards.