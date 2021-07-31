Jawa RVM 500 adventure bike, with 471cc engine, breaks cover

Jawa reveals its RVM 500 adventure bike

Czech automaker Jawa has revealed its RVM 500 adventure-touring motorbike based on the Bristol Venturi 500. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and is available with a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as spoked wheels. It draws power from a 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike has a USB charger and a windscreen

Jawa RVM 500 has a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, split-style seats, upswept exhaust, and a raised windshield. A crash guard, tail rack, sump guard, as well as knuckle guards are also offered. The bike packs a USB charger, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a V-shaped headlight. It rides on an 18-inch front and 16-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Metzeler dual-sport tires.

It is fueled by a 48hp, 471cc engine

Jawa RVM 500 ADV is powered by a 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 47.65hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 43Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Jawa RVM 500 adventure motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Jawa RVM 500: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Jawa RVM 500 adventure tourer are yet to be revealed. However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to our shores anytime soon.