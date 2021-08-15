Zapp i300 electric scooter, with a 60km range, goes official

Zapp i300 e-scooter makes European debut

British start-up Zapp has unveiled its i300 scooter in Europe. However, its Indian debut seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a futuristic look and is available with a full-LED lighting setup and a digital dashboard. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 60km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a carbon fiber storage compartment

The Zapp i300 sits on a Z-shaped aluminium frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a tiny windscreen, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a modular under-seat storage compartment made of carbon fiber, and a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate. The scooter packs a digital instrument console with GPS, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It tips the scales at 92kg.

Information

It hits a top speed of 96km/h

Zapp i300 packs an electric motor and two removable 1.4kWh Lithium-ion batteries. The setup delivers a combined output of 24.13hp/85Nm. The scooter can sprint from 0-50km/h in 2.35 seconds, attain a top speed of 96km/h, and deliver a range of around 60km.

Safety

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Zapp i300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with multiple riding modes and wheelie control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Zapp i300: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Zapp i300 sports a starting price figure of €6,300 (around Rs. 5.5 lakh). However, the scooter will not arrive in India as the brand has no presence here and will be unable to price it appropriately.