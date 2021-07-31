New Royal Enfield Himalayan spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 01:27 pm

New Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle spotted testing

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is expected to unveil an affordable version of its Himalayan adventure bike soon. Now, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied testing, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that the two-wheeler's jerry-can holders, windshield, and Tripper navigation pod will be removed. Also, the tail section will be slightly redesigned. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have an upswept exhaust and spoked wheels

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan will have an off-road friendly design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with fiberglass extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike should pack a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument console, and ride on wire-spoke wheels. It is expected to have a fuel storage capacity of around 15 liters.

Information

It will be fueled by a 24hp, 411cc engine

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan should be powered by a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 24hp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,000-4,500rpm.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should cost slightly less than the current-generation model which falls in the Rs. 2.05-2.13 lakh price bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).