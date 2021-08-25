2021 Tata Tigor EV to be launched in three variants

Variant details of 2021 Tata Tigor EV revealed

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV, which was revealed in India last week, will be launched on August 31. It will be up for grabs in three trims: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ DT. As for the highlights, the sedan has an eye-catching look and a spacious cabin with many features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain with ZIPTRON technology. Here are more details.

The car is available in a single Teal Blue color

Tata Tigor EV has a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, a gloss black panel underlined by a blue slat, a revised bumper with wider vents, and projector headlamps. It is offered in a single Teal Blue shade. The four-wheeler is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels with blue accents. Revised wrap-around taillights grace the rear section of the sedan.

It runs on a 74hp electric powertrain

The Tata Tigor EV houses an electric motor and an IP67-certified 26kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 74hp/170Nm. The vehicle accelerates from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds and is expected to deliver a range of around 312km on a single charge.

It gets a 7.0-inch infotainment console and two airbags

Tata Tigor EV has a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a Harman-tuned audio system, blue accents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. An optional rear parking camera, twin airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD ensure the safety of the passengers. The car also houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology.

2021 Tata Tigor EV: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV can be booked in India by paying Rs. 21,000. As for the pocket-pinch, the electric sedan is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).