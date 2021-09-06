Bookings for BMW G 310 GS now live in India

BMW Motorrad has started accepting bookings for the 2022 version of its G 310 GS motorbike in India. To recall, it debuted globally in July this year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a new paintwork but retains the design and features of the outgoing model. It is fueled by a 313cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The bike has full-LED lighting and cast aluminium wheels

The 2022 BMW G 310 GS has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, golden-colored front forks, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It has a 'Triple Black' paintwork with silver accents and tips the scales at 169.5kg.

It runs on a 34hp, 313cc engine

The 2022 BMW G 310 GS draws power from a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and 28Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 BMW G 310 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

2022 BMW G 310 GS: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the 2022 BMW G 310 GS in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the motorcycle is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).