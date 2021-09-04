2022 BMW G 310 GS to debut in India soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 12:30 am

BMW to launch the 2022 G 310 GS in India soon

BMW Motorrad will reportedly launch the 2022 iteration of its G 310 GS motorbike in India soon. The updated model was unveiled for the global markets in July this year. It retains the design and mechanicals of the outgoing model while sporting a new paint scheme. The two-wheeler packs a 313cc engine, which is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

It offers a full-LED lighting setup

The 2022 BMW G 310 GS has a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a luggage rack, and an upswept exhaust. It also sports a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting arrangement, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. The two-wheeler comes in a new Triple Black paint job with silver highlights, golden-colored front forks, and a gray "GS" logo.

There is a 34hp engine on offer

The 2022 BMW G 310 GS is fueled by a 313cc, single-cylinder mill that is capable of producing 34hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Dual-channel ABS ensures the rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the 2022 BMW G 310 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

2022 BMW G 310 GS: Pricing and availability

The India pricing and availability details of the 2022 BMW G 310 GS will be announced at the time of its launch which is said to take place soon. For reference, the current model costs Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).