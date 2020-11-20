A year-and-a-half after launching the S 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad has revealed the S 1000 R motorbike for the year 2021. The flagship tourer gets a refreshed look, new features, and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 999cc engine. The company has also introduced an M Sport variant with optional fitments and M Motorsport inspired paintwork. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 BMW S 1000 R: At a glance

The 2021 BMW S 1000 R sits on a flex-frame chassis and offers a naked sporty look. It features a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, eye-catching graphics, as well as an all-LED lighting setup. The bike packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information What does the optional M package include?

The optional M package offered on the 2021 BMW S 1000 R M Sport variant includes M forged/M Carbon wheels, Titanium exhaust, M endurance chain, M laptrigger unlock code, M sport seat, M fuel cap, and a lightweight battery.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 BMW S 1000 R is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, in-line 4-cylinder engine that generates 162hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, and clock a top-speed of over 250km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The BMW S 1000 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dynamic traction control and ABS Pro. Engine drag torque control, power wheelie, and dynamic brake control features can be availed via an optional 'Pro' package. Suspension duties on the tourer are handled by 45mm inverted front forks and an aluminium swingarm with a central mono-shock on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?