2021 Aprilia RSV4 spotted at dealership in India; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 12:20 am

2021 Aprilia RSV4's India launch expected in a few weeks

Italian motorcycle maker Aprilia is working to launch the 2021 RSV4 sports bike in India. In the latest development, the two-wheeler has been spotted at a dealership, suggesting an imminent arrival in the country. To recall, it was unveiled in the international markets in January this year and is offered in two variants: Standard and Factory. Here's our roundup.

Design

It gets an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 features a sporty design with a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, a spilt headlamp cluster, and golden colored front forks. It also houses a raised transparent windscreen, a full-LED system for lighting, and a digital instrument console. The bike rides on alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 202kg.

Information

A 217hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 draws power from a 1,099cc motor that is tuned to produce 217hp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 10,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie control and dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the Standard variant are taken care of by 43mm front forks and a rear mono-shock unit while the Factory model gets Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension setup.

Information

2021 Aprilia RSV4: Pricing and availability

The India pricing and availability details of the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in the US, it starts at $18,999 (roughly Rs. 14.13 lakh).