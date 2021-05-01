2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 officially listed in India

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia has listed its latest flagship bikes, the RSV4 and Tuono V4 on the Indian website, hinting at their imminent launch in the country.

To recall, they were globally revealed in January this year and come in two variants: Standard and Factory.

The Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 are fueled by a 1,099cc and 1,077cc engine, respectively.

The bikes sport an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 have a similar design language, featuring a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks.

They also pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on alloy wheels.

The RSV4 is a sports bike with fairing-integrated winglets, while the Tuono V4 is a naked street tourer.

They are backed by BS6-compliant engines

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 is powered by a 1,099cc engine that produces 217hp/125Nm. The 2021 Tuono V4 is fueled by a 1,077cc V4 mill that generates 175hp/121Nm. Transmission duties on the vehicles are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

They come with enhanced safety features

To ensure safety of the riders, the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and wheelie control.

Suspension duties are taken care of by Sachs adjustable front forks and a rear mono-shock absorber. The bikes also come with six riding modes, including three track-focused modes.

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 motorbikes are expected to be launched in India soon. They are likely to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).