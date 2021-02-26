TVS Motor will launch the 2021 version of its Star City Plus motorbike in India soon. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser image of the vehicle which shows its headlamp cluster, and silhouette of the fuel tank and seat. The two-wheeler will probably get some new features and cosmetic tweaks. However, there will be no mechanical changes. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike will have a USB charging port

The 2021 TVS Star City Plus will have a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a slightly upswept exhaust, and a USB charging port. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console, an LED headlight, and shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It should have a 10-liter fuel tank and tip the scales at around 116kg.

Information It will run on an 8hp, 109cc engine

The 2021 TVS Star City Plus will draw power from a BS6-compliant 109cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is capable of producing 8hp of maximum power at 7,350rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 4,500Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

For ensuring the passengers' safety, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus will be equipped with a synchronized braking system along with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

