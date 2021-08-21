Simple One electric scooter bags over 30,000 pre-bookings

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has announced that its latest e-scooter, Simple One, has received more than 30,000 pre-bookings since the reservations were open on August 15. To recall, the vehicle was launched with a price-tag of Rs. 1.1 lakh and is up for bookings at Rs. 1,947. It offers a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen, four riding modes, and a range of up to 236km.

Design

It is offered in four color options

Simple One has a kerb weight of 110kg

The Simple One sits on a tubular frame and features a sleek design with a headlight-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat, and a pillion grab rail. It also houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The e-scooter comes in Namma Red, Azzure Blue, Grace White, and Brazen Black colors.

Information

The vehicle delivers a range of up to 236km

The Simple One is powered by a 4.8kWh battery pack, paired with a 7kW (peak output) electric motor that generates 72Nm of torque. The e-scooter can accelerate from 0-40km/h in 2.95 seconds, has a top-speed of 105km/h, and a range of up to 236km.

Safety

Disc brakes are provided for safety

For the rider's safety, the Simple One is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, and tire pressure monitoring system. It offers four riding modes- Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Simple One: Pricing and availability

The Simple One has been priced at Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) and can currently be booked via the company's official website. It will likely enter production in the coming weeks.