SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) to enter production in December this year

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 12:10 am

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) to be launched in India later in 2021

SKODA Auto India is reportedly planning to launch the facelifted model of its KODIAQ SUV later this year. Its production is said to begin in December while the deliveries will start in early-2022. To recall, the vehicle had debuted in June this year with a new butterfly grille, a feature-rich cabin, and a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

It sports a new lighting setup and updated alloy wheels

The SKODA KODIA (facelift) features a muscular design with a sculpted bonnet, a vertical slat butterfly grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear section of the car.

Information

The SUV will be backed by a 187hp engine

In India, the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) will draw power from a 2.0-liter TSI petrol motor that produces 187hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will likely be handled by a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The front seats offer ventilation and massage facility

The facelifted SKODA KODIAQ has a spacious cabin with ventilation and massage function in the front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a fully digital instrument console and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the vehicle provides up to nine airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift): Pricing

At present, the official pricing and availability details of the facelifted SKODA KODIAQ in India are under the wraps. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom).