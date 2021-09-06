BMW i Vision Circular concept is a futuristic recyclable EV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 04:14 pm

BMW unveils i Vision Circular concept at Munich Motor Show

With a focus on sustainability and luxury, BMW has unveiled its i Vision Circular concept car at the IAA Motor Show in Munich. It will not enter production. As for the highlights, the pint-sized EV is made of 100% recyclable materials and has a futuristic look envisioned for the year 2040. It also has a uniquely designed 4-seater cabin. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a kidney grille and black rear bumper

The BMW i Vision Circular has a body made of aluminium with a light-gold anodized finish. It flaunts a kidney grille with the headlamps embedded in fixtures at each corner, handle-less doors, and a single-piece glass for the windshield as well as the roof. Designer wheels with slim spokes, an LED rear light bar, and an aerodynamically optimized black rear bumper are also available.

Information

It offers support for bi-directional charging

The BMW i Vision Circular is a concept electric car in which even the battery pack is fully recyclable. The vehicle also supports bi-directional charging. However, details related to the drivetrain and power figures have not been disclosed.

Interiors

The vehicle gets four lounge seats and 3D-printed steering wheel

BMW i Vision Circular has a mint-green-colored cabin with four lavender-colored lounge seats made of recycled plastic and a square-shaped 3D-printed steering wheel. Ambient lighting and a one-piece dashboard with embedded crystal elements are also offered. There is also an information area which is located above the instrument console at the bottom of the windscreen.

Information

BMW i Vision Circular: Availability

The BMW i Vision Circular is a concept four-wheeler and will not head to production anytime soon. However, some of the technologies featured in this car might make their way to future models.