Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, with 470km of range, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 02:34 pm

Renault reveals its Megane E-Tech Electric crossover

Renault has revealed the production version of its Megane eVision concept, called the Megane E-Tech Electric. Its bookings will commence in February 2022. As for the highlights, the crossover has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with lots of technology. It is available with a choice of two battery packs and promises a range of up to 470km per charge. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has 20-inch wheels and LED headlights

Megane E-Tech Electric has a sculpted bonnet, the brand's new logo, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush door handles at the front, "hidden" handles at the rear, and 20-inch wheels. A full-width LED light bar and shark-fin antenna are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,210mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,700mm.

Information

It boasts a top-speed of 160km/h

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric runs on an electric motor available in two tunes: 130hp/250Nm and 218hp/300Nm. The 40kWh and 60kWh battery packs promise a range of 300km and 470km, respectively. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.4 seconds and has a top-speed of 160km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a 5-seater cabin

The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric has a blacked-out 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery made of recycled materials and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an inverted L-shaped digital dashboard called 'OpenR' display which includes a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (cheaper variants get a 9.0-inch screen). Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric: Availability

Bookings for the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric will start from February 2022 and it will be up for grabs a month later. Pricing details of the electric crossover are expected to be announced around that time.