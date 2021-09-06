Tank 500 SUV breaks cover at Chengdu Motor Show

Tank 500 SUV, with 3.0-liter V6 engine, revealed

The Tank 500 car has been showcased at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. It will be up for grabs in the country later this year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a rugged look inspired by large American SUVs and a luxurious cabin with lots of technology. It draws power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a massive grille and 18-inch wheels

Tank 500 has a sculpted hood with a slit, a huge metallic-finished grille with horizontal slats, the brand's "T" emblem, and squarish LED headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome finish around the windows, and 18-inch wheels. A prominent spoiler, a spare tire carrier, and vertically positioned LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,878mm long.

Information

It is fueled by a 349hp, 3.0-liter engine

The Tank 500 draws power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that generates 349hp of power and 500Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The SUV gets a large tablet-like infotainment console

The Tank 500 has a luxurious cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, a Yanfei Lishi sound system, HVAC vents surrounded by a metallic trim, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a tablet-like 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information

Tank 500: Availability

Pricing details of the Tank 500 SUV in China will be announced at the time of its launch later this year. It is unlikely to be introduced in India since the brand has no presence here.