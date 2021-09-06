Mercedes-Benz Maybach Concept EQS and Concept EQG break cover
Mercedes-Benz has showcased two new concept cars at the Munich Motor Show, called the Maybach Concept EQS and Concept EQG. While the former previews the first fully-electric Maybach vehicle, the latter is a vision of an electrified G-Class. Both the four-wheelers are near-production models with a futuristic design, premium interiors, and electrified powertrains. Here are more details.
Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS
Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS has a black-colored faux grille with chrome-finished vertical pinstripes, chrome louvers on the lower fascia, dual-tone paintwork combining Obsidian Black Metallic and Zircon Red Metallic shades, flush-fitted door handles, and bowl-shaped 24-inch wheels. There is a luxurious cabin, featuring chrome-finished air vents, a faux fur-covered floor, a rear center console with white piano lacquer, and an MBUX Hyperscreen at the front.
It will deliver around 600km of range in production form
The powertrain details of the Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS have not been revealed. However, in production form, the car will run on an electric powertrain and is expected to deliver a range of around 600km per charge.
Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG
The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG sits on a ladder frame and flaunts an illuminated 'Black Panel Grille' featuring three-pointed star in the middle and illuminated blue squares. There is an LED light bar on the flat roof, 22-inch wheels, squared-off wheel arches, a dual-tone paintwork, and an external storage box on the rear which looks like a spare tire carrier.
It runs on four electric motors
The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG packs four electric motors which can operate independently and a shiftable 2-speed gearbox. However, the power, torque as well as range details are yet to be revealed.