Mercedes-Benz reveals EQB, EQE, and AMG EQS electric cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 12:26 pm

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed three new models, namely, the EQB, EQE 350, and AMG EQS. While the first one is an SUV, the last two are sedans. As for the highlights, the cars have a head-turning look and a spacious cabin with lots of technology. Under the hood, they draw power from an all-electric powertrain. Here are more details.

Car #1

Mercedes-Benz EQB: Likely to start at around Rs. 36 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB is available in 300 and 350 variants. It has a full-width LED light bar, a faux grille with twin slats, roof rails, and 20-inch wheels with blue or rose gold accents. The car gets a 7-seater cabin with dashboard mood lighting, turbine-shaped HVAC outlets, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also houses a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment system.

Information

Mercedes-Benz EQB has a range of 419km

Mercedes-Benz EQB packs two electric motors and a 66.5kWh Lithium-ion battery. In EQB 300, the powertrain makes 225hp/390Nm and in EQB 350, it generates 288hp/521Nm. Both the variants offer a range of 419km on a single charge.

Car #2

EQE 350: Expected to start at around Rs. 47.5 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 has a unique grille with illuminated tri-star accents, 19- and 20-inch wheels, and LED headlights. It is 4,934mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,122mm. Inside, there are comfort/bucket seats, fake leather upholstery, fingerprint reader, and a 56.0-inch Hyperscreen with three usable displays running on MBUX software. Automatic emergency braking, Pre-Safe collision awareness, active lane-keep assist, and multiple airbags ensure safety.

Information

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 promises 660km of range

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 packs a 90.6kWh battery pack and a 215kW electric motor. The setup delivers a combined output of 288hp/530Nm and is linked to a single-speed gearbox and a rear- or all-wheel-drive system. The car has a claimed range of 660km per charge.

Car #3

Mercedes-AMG EQS: Likely to cost around Rs. 73 lakh

Mercedes-AMG EQS flaunts a sloping roofline, an expansive grille with vertical slats, swept-back sleek headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch AMG alloy wheels (22-inch ones available as optional). Inside, there are six Type-C ports, a Burmester 3D sound system, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. An MBUX Hyperscreen, multiple airbags, and the latest driver-assistance systems are also available.

Information

Mercedes-AMG EQS has five driving modes

Mercedes-AMG EQS houses a 107.8kWh battery, two electric motors, and an all-wheel-drive system. The setup delivers 649hp/516Nm in standard form and 751hp/554Nm in Race Start mode. The car has a top-speed of 249km/h and gets five drive modes. Its range is yet to be revealed.