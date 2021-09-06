Hyundai India removes rear spoiler from the AURA sedan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 12:15 am

Hyundai AURA misses out on a rear spoiler

South Korean automaker Hyundai has removed the rear spoiler from its AURA sedan in India. To recall, the rear spoiler was introduced earlier this year and was available on the S, SX, SX+, and SX(O) variants. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is available with a choice of three BS6-compliant engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts swept-back headlights and 15-inch wheels

The Hyundai AURA has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 15-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and "AURA" lettering on the boot lid grace the rear end. It has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and is 3,995mm long.

Information

It gets three engine choices

The Hyundai AURA is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 83hp/113Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 100hp/172Nm, and a 1.2-liter diesel unit that churns out 75hp/190Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors

Five seats and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system are offered

The Hyundai AURA has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, rear parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Hyundai AURA: Pricing

In India, the petrol-powered Hyundai AURA starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.72 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel-guzzling variants fall in the price bracket of Rs. 7.91-9.36 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).