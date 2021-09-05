2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 to be launched on September 9

Launch date of 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 announced

Italian automaker Ducati has announced via a teaser that the 2021 SuperSport 950 motorcycle will be launched in India on September 9. To recall, it debuted globally in November last year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a Panigale V4-inspired look and offers many electronic riding aids. It runs on a 937cc, Testastretta L-Twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's more.

Design

The bike has a TFT instrument cluster and alloy wheels

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 has a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a side-mounted twin-barrel exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. It gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. The 950 S variant is differentiated by a passenger seat cowl, a single-sided aluminium swingarm, red stripes on the wheels, and white and red paintwork.

Information

It is fueled by a 110hp, 937cc engine

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 draws power from a 937cc, Testastretta L-Twin, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 110hp of power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The Ducati SuperSport 950 is equipped with disc brakes, wheelie control, traction control, and cornering ABS. There are three riding modes: Urban, Touring, and Sport. Suspension duties on the standard model are taken care of by 43mm inverted front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock. The 950 S variant gets 48mm Ohlins front forks and an Ohlins adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950: Pricing and availability

Ducati will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2021 SuperSport 950 bike in India at the time of its launch. However, the motorcycle is likely to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).