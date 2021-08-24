Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition, with design upgrades, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 05:52 pm

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition revealed; bookings open

Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division has revealed a new Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition SUV. Its bookings have also commenced. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle sports extensive cosmetic updates both inside and out. Under the hood, it draws power from a 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 engine and has a top-speed of 283km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in three dual-tone colors

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition has a body-colored carbon fiber hood with knurled 'Range Rover' lettering, sleek headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. There is a Narvik Black finish on the grille, roof, and ORVMs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, and 22-inch forged wheels. The car is available in three shades: Ligurian Black Satin, Marl Gray Gloss, and Maya Blue Gloss.

Information

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition is powered by a 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 engine that generates 575hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and hits a top-speed of 283km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle gets illuminated treadplates and leather seats

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition offers a luxurious Ebony and Cirrus-themed cabin, featuring performance seats wrapped in Windsor leather, black anodized metal gearshift paddles, illuminated treadplates, and a 4-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition: Pricing and availability

The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition will be showcased at the Special Vehicle Operations stand at Blenheim Palace in the UK from September 1-5. It carries a starting price-tag of £123,900 (around Rs. 1.26 crore).