2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched at Rs. 2.19 crore

2021 Range Rover Sport SVR SUV launched in India

Jaguar Land Rover has launched its flagship performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport SVR in India. It has been brought here as a completely built unit. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an imposing look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter supercharged V8 petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports quad exhaust tips and SVR badging

The Range Rover Sport SVR has a muscular hood, a sleek honeycomb mesh grille, a tweaked bumper with bigger air vents, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch Satin Polished Gray-colored wheels. Body-colored detailing, quad exhaust tips, SVR badging, and squarish taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is fueled by a 567hp, 5.0-liter engine

The Range Rover Sport SVR draws power from a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter supercharged V8 petrol engine that generates 567hp/700Nm and is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and attain a top-speed of 280km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a Meridian sound system and ambient lighting

The Range Rover Sport SVR has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring lightweight SVR Performance seats with perforated Windsor leather finishing, an 825W 19-speaker Meridian surround sound system, ambient lighting, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Touch Pro Duo infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For safety, multiple airbags, a Driver Condition Monitor, and an auto-dimming IRVM are available.

Range Rover Sport SVR: Pricing and availability

In India, the Range Rover Sport SVR carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV has been brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) from Coventry, UK.