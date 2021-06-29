Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback open in India

Audi is accepting bookings for its e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs in India. They can be booked via the company's dealerships or official website against a payment of Rs. 5 lakh. As for the highlights, the cars look aggressive and have a spacious tech-loaded cabin. They are fueled by a 95kWh battery pack and promise a range of up to 484km. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The cars have Matrix LED headlights and cameras

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are based on the MEB platform and have a muscular hood, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, narrow Matrix LED headlamps, and a full-width wrap-around taillight. On the sides, the cars are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and designer 5-spoke alloy wheels. There are also cameras on each side that relay the live feed to the screens inside.

Interiors

They offer 4-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof

The Audi e-tron and Sportback have a 5-seater cabin with 4-zone auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, contoured seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and ambient lighting. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and parking assist ensure the safety of the passengers. The cars also house two touchscreens, including a 10.1-inch display positioned above an 8.8-inch unit and Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

Performance

They can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback pack two electric motors and a 95kWh battery pack that can be charged in 8.5 hours using an 11kW AC charger. The setup delivers a combined output of 355hp/561Nm and in the S mode, the output gets boosted to 402hp/664Nm. The cars can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and they deliver a range of up to 484km.

Information

Audi e-tron and Sportback: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Audi e-tron and Sportback in India will be revealed at the time of launch on July 22. However, the electric SUVs are likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom).