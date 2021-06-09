McLaren's India car line-up to start at Rs. 3.72 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 05:52 pm

Prices of McLaren cars in India revealed

McLaren will launch four new cars in India and their sales and service will be handled by Infinity Group. They include the GT, the 720S in Coupe and Spider forms, and the Artura. In the latest development, the company has revealed the pricing details of the GT and 720S models. The line-up will start at Rs. 3.72 crore (ex-showroom). Here are more details.

Details

A pre-configured accessory package will be available for each car

A pre-configured add-on pack that includes a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, parking sensors, a front suspension lift, and a rear-view camera will be offered to customers. For those who buy the GT, this pack will cost Rs. 29.77 lakh, while buyers of the 720S Coupe and 720S Spider will have to shell out an extra Rs. 43.31 lakh.

Car #1

McLaren GT: The entry-level sports car

McLaren GT has a muscular hood, wide air vents on the sides, designer multi-spoke wheels, and sleek headlamps. The car has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with automatic climate control, multiple airbags for safety, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo engine that generates 620hp/630Nm and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. It has a top-speed of 326km/h.

Car #2

McLaren Artura: The hybrid hypercar

Based on the MCLA platform, the McLaren Artura has a muscular bonnet, soft-close doors, black alloy wheels, inverted L-shaped headlights, and dual exhaust tips. Inside, there are two seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, multiple airbags for safety, and an MIS II touchscreen infotainment console. The car draws power from a hybrid powertrain that generates 680hp/720Nm and allows for a top-speed of 330km/h.

Car #3 & #4

McLaren 720S: The head-turner

McLaren 720S is available in Coupe and Spider forms. The latter sports a convertible roof that can be opened or closed in just 11 seconds and can be operated at a speed of up to 50km/h. Both the models are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine that makes 720hp/770Nm. They can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and have a top-speed of 341km/h.

Pricing

How much will these cars cost in India?

In India, the McLaren GT will be priced at Rs. 3.72 crore. The 720S Coupe and 720S Spider will carry a price-tag of Rs. 4.65 crore and Rs. 5.04 crore, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Prices of the Artura in India are yet to be announced. For reference, in the US, it starts at $225,000 (approximately Rs. 1.6 crore).