Second-generation Lexus NX unveiled

Japanese automaker Lexus has taken the wraps off the second-generation model of its NX SUV. Its design has been inspired by the company's LF-Z EV concept, which was unveiled in March this year. The Lexus NX has a sleek and modern look, a new touchscreen console inside the updated cabin, and is offered with four engine options including two hybrids. Here's our roundup.

It has a new blacked-out grille and single-piece headlights

The 2022 Lexus NX features an aggressive front fascia with a muscular bonnet, a new blacked-out Spindle grille, sharper-looking C-shaped air vents, and single-piece headlights. On the sides, it has stronger creases, blacked-out B-pillars, and 10-spoke designer wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, 'LEXUS' lettering, and wrap-around LED taillights connected with an LED strip are available on the rear side.

The SUV offers powered front seats and new-age tech features

The 2022 Lexus NX has a dual-tone cabin with electrically adjustable front seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, an updated dashboard, and wireless charging facility. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the vehicle provides multiple airbags, traction control, a 360-degree-view camera, and a blind spot monitoring system.

It is available with four engine choices

The 2022 Lexus NX gets as many as four powertrain options, including a 2.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 279hp/430Nm and a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated mill that generates 205hp/250Nm. The hybrid variants, NX 350h and NX 450h+, use the 2.5-liter engine and two electric motors to generate 242hp and 306hp, respectively. The NX 450h+ is a PHEV model with an electric-only range of 58km.

2022 Lexus NX: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Lexus NX is said to enter production by Q3 of this year. It will be available in NX 250, NX 350, NX 350h, and NX 450h+ variants and should start at around $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29.3 lakh).