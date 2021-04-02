German automaker Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance car division has revealed two petrol-electric plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains that have been developed in-house. These new powertrains are an electrified 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and a 4.0-liter V8 unit. The more powerful mill shall generate over 815hp of power in future all-wheel-drive AMG models and ensure zero-emission over short distances thanks to its pure-electric capability.

The new powertrains are part of AMG's e-Performance strategy and are based on the automaker's existing 2.0-liter and 4.0-liter V8 petrol engines, which are codenamed M177 and M139, respectively. The mills are linked to a 9-speed MCT-Speedshift gearbox equipped with an AMG torque converter.

The new AMG engines are linked to an electric motor integrated into the rear axle assembly. This electrification process aims at increasing their mileage while lowering the average CO2 emissions. The asynchronous motor generates 95hp continuously but has been designed to generate a maximum power of 204hp and 300Nm of torque at 13,500rpm when using more performance-oriented driving modes.

The new driveline architecture is different from the arrangement used by standard PHEV models, wherein an electric motor is integrated in the front of the gearbox housing. According to AMG, integrating the motor into the rear axle assembly will contribute to a more favorable front-to-rear weight distribution in its e-Performance models and also ensure a higher combined torque rating.

The electric motor is powered by a 400V 6.1kWh Lithium-ion battery with cylindrical cells. It has been developed in partnership with Mercedes-AMG-owned High Performance Powertrains and has a claimed weight of 89kg. Six different driving modes - Electric, Sport, Sport+, Comfort, Race, and Individual - are also on offer for the best driving experience.

