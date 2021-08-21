New-generation Bajaj Dominar 400 to be launched in India soon

Bajaj Auto to launch its new Dominar 400 bike soon

Bajaj Auto will reportedly launch its new-generation Dominar 400 motorbike in India within the next few months. It is likely to debut in October. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler is expected to sport styling updates and get new features. Currently, the bike draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.27cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike has all-LED lighting and digital instrument console

The Bajaj Dominar 400 sits on a perimeter frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a double-barrel exhaust, and raised handlebars. The bike packs a fully digital instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 13 liters and tips the scales at a hefty 187kg.

It is fueled by a 40hp, 373cc engine

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a BS6-compliant 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which generates 40hp of power at 8,800rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Bajaj Dominar 400: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the new Bajaj Dominar 400 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the current-generation model priced at Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).