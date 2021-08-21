Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) debuts at Rs. 10.7 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 12:48 pm

Mahindra launches Bolero Neo N10 (O) in India

Mahindra has launched an N10 (O) variant of its Bolero Neo SUV in India. Based on the N10 trim, the model offers multi-terrain technology (manual lock differential) and is up for grabs in five shades. Under the hood, it draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mHAWK100 diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has squared windows and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) has a sculpted hood, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, and adjustable headlights. It is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Vertically positioned taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are present on the rear. The SUV is available in five colors: Rocky Beige, Highway Red, Pearl White, Majestic Silver, and Napoli Black.

Information

It is fueled by a 101hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mHAWK100 diesel engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The motor generates 101.4hp of maximum power at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of peak torque at 1,750rpm.

Interiors

A 7.0-inch infotainment screen and twin airbags are available

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) has an Italian-themed 7-seater cabin, featuring seats wrapped in premium fabric, armrests, a height-adjustable driver's seat, remote lock, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a center console with silver accents and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Meanwhile, twin airbags and crash sensors ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O): Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) SUV carries a price tag of Rs. 10.69 lakh. Meanwhile, the standard model falls in the Rs. 8.48-9.99 lakh price bracket (all prices, ex-showroom).