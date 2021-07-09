Mahindra Bolero Neo fully revealed in latest spy shots

Mahindra is expected to launch the Bolero Neo SUV in India on July 15. In the latest development, the four-wheeler has been spotted sans camouflage, revealing its exterior as well as interior design and features. According to the images, the Bolero Neo will come with a revised front fascia, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and an updated dual-tone cabin. Here are more details.

It will sport a vertical slat chrome grille

The Mahindra Bolero Neo will feature a boxy profile with a vertical slat chrome grille, a blacked-out air vent, skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. For lighting, it will house square-shaped headlights with integrated DRLs, rectangular fog lamps, and vertically-stacked taillights. On the sides, the vehicle will get blacked-out B-pillars, designer wheels, side-steppers, and blacked-out door handles.

A 1.5-liter diesel engine will fuel the car

The Mahindra Bolero Neo shall draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that will generate 100hp of power and 240Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

The SUV will offer a 7-seater cabin

The Mahindra Bolero Neo will offer a spacious 7-seater cabin with dual-tone black and beige color scheme, a bench-type seat in the second row, and side-facing foldable seats in the third row. It will have revised AC vents, an analog instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with standard connectivity features. For safety, the car will provide multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and parking sensors.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Bolero Neo will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen on July 15. However, it will likely be priced at around Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).