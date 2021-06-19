Dacia teases Duster (facelift) with new logo and updated design

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 11:57 am

Renault-owned Dacia is expected to unveil its facelifted Duster SUV later this month. In the latest development, the automaker has teased the vehicle, revealing the new Dacia logo and an updated design. The upcoming Duster will likely be based on the Bigster concept, offer a new pair of headlights and taillights, and come in 5- and 7-seater versions. Here's our roundup.

The car will house an updated lighting setup

The new logo is claimed to represent 'robustness and stability'

The 2022 Dacia Duster will be based on a new platform and feature a boxy stance with a muscular bonnet, an updated grille, the new Dacia logo, and chunky skid plates. For lighting, it should get adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, the four-wheeler will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and heavy wheel arch cladding.

Information

The car will be offered with multiple engine options

At present, there is no information regarding the upcoming Dacia Duster's engine. For reference, the current-generation Duster available in India packs a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 104.5hp/142Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 154hp/254Nm.

Interiors

An 8.0-inch touchscreen panel is expected

The Dacia Duster (facelift) is said to be available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and parking sensors. It might also pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For safety, the four-wheeler should also provide multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2022 Dacia Duster: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the facelifted Dacia Duster are still under the wraps. For reference, the India-specific Duster, sold by Dacia's parent company Renault, starts at Rs. 9.86 lakh (ex-showroom).