New-generation Renault Duster likely to debut in India next year
Renault is expected to launch the latest iteration of its Duster SUV in India sometime around next year. In the latest development, the automaker has filed the design patent for the next-generation Duster in the country. It is said to borrow design cues from the Dacia Duster and Bigster concept, and is likely to be offered with two engine choices. Here's our roundup.
It will get a new front grille and lighting setup
The 2022 Renault Duster will likely be based on a new platform and feature a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a new chrome-accented grille, and chunky skid plates. For lighting, it will house updated headlamps, LED DRLs, as well as refreshed LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The car will be available with two petrol engine options
The next-generation Renault Duster is speculated to be offered with two engine choices, including a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 104.5hp/142Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that delivers 154hp/254Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5/6-speed manual or an X-tronic CVT gearbox.
It will have a large touchscreen infotainment panel
The new Renault Duster will offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, and wireless smartphone connectivity. It is said to pack a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment console. On the safety front, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.
2022 Renault Duster: Pricing
The pricing details of the 2022 Renault Duster in India will be revealed at the launch event, which is expected to happen sometime next year. However, it will carry some premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom).