Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 12:08 pm

Next-generation Renault Duster's India debut tipped for 2022

Renault is expected to launch the latest iteration of its Duster SUV in India sometime around next year. In the latest development, the automaker has filed the design patent for the next-generation Duster in the country. It is said to borrow design cues from the Dacia Duster and Bigster concept, and is likely to be offered with two engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will get a new front grille and lighting setup

The 2022 Renault Duster will likely be based on a new platform and feature a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a new chrome-accented grille, and chunky skid plates. For lighting, it will house updated headlamps, LED DRLs, as well as refreshed LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information

The car will be available with two petrol engine options

The next-generation Renault Duster is speculated to be offered with two engine choices, including a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 104.5hp/142Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that delivers 154hp/254Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5/6-speed manual or an X-tronic CVT gearbox.

Interiors

It will have a large touchscreen infotainment panel

The new Renault Duster will offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, and wireless smartphone connectivity. It is said to pack a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment console. On the safety front, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

2022 Renault Duster: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2022 Renault Duster in India will be revealed at the launch event, which is expected to happen sometime next year. However, it will carry some premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom).