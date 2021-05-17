New-generation BMW 2 Series officially teased, production to begin soon

Ahead of launch, 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe officially teased

BMW is working on the latest iteration of its 2 Series Coupe. In the latest development, the company has released teaser images of the car fully covered in camouflage. The two-door model has entered the final phase of development with the company testing the drivetrain and suspension system under racetrack conditions. The 2 Series Coupe is expected to come with a 6-cylinder petrol engine.

Exteriors

It is likely to feature a revised grille

The upcoming BMW 2 Series Coupe will feature an aggressive design with a sloping roofline, an updated two-piece kidney grille, and a sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it is expected to house sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps, and wrap-around LED DRLs. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMs and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

The M variant will get an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission

The powertrain details of the BMW 2 Series Coupe are yet to be revealed. However, the M240i xDrive variant will pack an in-line, 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor which makes 374hp. The motor will be linked to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

A 10.25-inch touchscreen is expected

Details about the interiors of the new-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe are unknown. However, it is expected to offer a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, 2-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry. The vehicle may also pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will be available for safety.

BMW 2 Series Coupe: Expected pricing

The official pricing details of the next-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe will be announced at the time of its launch later this year. However, it will carry some premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $35,900 (roughly Rs. 26.3 lakh).