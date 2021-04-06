Prior to its world premiere on April 13, Czech automaker SKODA has released a teaser video of its 2021 KODIAQ SUV. The video suggests that the car will sport refreshed LED headlights with new DRLs and C-shaped LED taillamps. It is expected to draw power from a 2.0-liter, TSI petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

⚠️ An update about the #SkodaKodiaq: this video reveals some details of the revised #SKODA SUV.

⏰ The official premiere of the ŠKODA KODIAQ will take place in digital format on 13 April. — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) April 6, 2021

Exteriors The car will sport a large, blacked-out grille

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out butterfly grille, a wide air dam, and sleek matrix LED headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and 'SKODA' lettering will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It should run on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ should draw power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill should generate 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The vehicle will offer connected car technology

As per a prior report, the 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD and a rear-view camera, shall ensure the safety of the passengers.

