2021 SKODA KODIAQ's teaser reveals key design detailsLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 06:11 pm
Prior to its world premiere on April 13, Czech automaker SKODA has released a teaser video of its 2021 KODIAQ SUV.
The video suggests that the car will sport refreshed LED headlights with new DRLs and C-shaped LED taillamps. It is expected to draw power from a 2.0-liter, TSI petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
Here are more details.
Take a look at the teaser
⚠️ An update about the #SkodaKodiaq: this video reveals some details of the revised #SKODA SUV.— ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) April 6, 2021
⏰ The official premiere of the ŠKODA KODIAQ will take place in digital format on 13 April.
Exteriors
The car will sport a large, blacked-out grille
The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out butterfly grille, a wide air dam, and sleek matrix LED headlights.
On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and 'SKODA' lettering will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.
Information
It should run on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine
The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ should draw power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill should generate 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.
Interiors
The vehicle will offer connected car technology
As per a prior report, the 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology.
Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD and a rear-view camera, shall ensure the safety of the passengers.
Information
2021 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 SKODA KODIAQ SUV will be revealed at the event on April 13. However, in India, it is expected to cost around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom).