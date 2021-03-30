SKODA will unveil its latest iteration of the KODIAQ SUV on April 13, the company has announced. The automaker has also shared three design sketches of the car, previewing its exterior features. As for the highlights, the KODIAQ will have a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, and shall draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It will have a hexagonal grille

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will has an attractive design, featuring a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille with vertical slats, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, and 'SKODA' lettering on the rear end. For lighting, it will sport sleek LED headlights, fog lights, and slimmed-down taillamps. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Information The vehicle shall run on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The SKODA KODIAQ is expected to draw power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor that generates 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will have a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will offer a spacious cabin with a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, leather seats, and automatic climate control. It will sport a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. Safety of the passengers will be taken care of by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information 2021 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability