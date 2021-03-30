-
MINI's new safety car previews its upcoming electric JCW models
MINI has combined its "electrified future with the rich racing history of John Cooper Works (JCW)," to create a one-off Electric Pacesetter.
It is based on the Cooper SE model and shall be used as a safety car in the 2021 Formula E championship.
The four-wheeler has a sporty look, a minimalist cabin, and runs on a 184hp, all-electric powertrain.
Here are more details.
Quote
'John Cooper Works and electrification are a good fit'
Describing the model's potential to influence upcoming production cars, the boss of MINI, Bernd Körber said that the Electric Pacesetter shows that "the message is clear: electrification and John Cooper Works are a good fit."
Exteriors
The car runs on 18-inch wheels
The MINI Electric Pacesetter sports a JCW GP-inspired look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, an aerodynamic front splitter, and oval-shaped headlights.
It is flanked by prominent air scoops, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch sports alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.
A large wing, a window wiper, and vertically-positioned taillights are available on the rear end.
Interiors
The vehicle has a carbon fiber steering wheel
The MINI Electric Pacesetter has a 2-seater cabin, featuring a steering wheel and a center console made of carbon fiber, a full roll-cage, and six-point harnesses.
The vehicle is 130kg lighter than the road-focused version. This has been achieved by removing the rear seats, the internal door handles, as well as the infotainment system.
The hatchback is also equipped with multiple airbags.
Performance
It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds
The MINI Electric Pacesetter draws power from a Cooper SE-sourced powertrain that generates 184hp of power and 270Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds.
It has a race-specific suspension setup with 3-way-adjustable coilovers, new control arm mounts, as well as John Cooper Works GP's 4-piston brake calipers for better performance.
Information
MINI Electric Pacesetter will hit the tracks on April 10
The MINI Electric Pacesetter will debut on the race track in Rome on April 10. Formula E safety car driver Bruno Correia will drive the four-wheeler and he says that it is "very fun to drive" and "feels like karting."