MINI has combined its "electrified future with the rich racing history of John Cooper Works (JCW)," to create a one-off Electric Pacesetter.

It is based on the Cooper SE model and shall be used as a safety car in the 2021 Formula E championship.

The four-wheeler has a sporty look, a minimalist cabin, and runs on a 184hp, all-electric powertrain.

Here are more details.