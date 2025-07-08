RCB dethrone CSK to become most valuable IPL team: Details 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a massive jump in its brand value, which now stands at $18.5 billion, according to a study by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey. This is a 12.9% increase from last year. The standalone brand value of the IPL also rose by 13.8% to $3.9 billion, fueled by record viewership and rising ad revenues. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who won the 2025 IPL, has now become the league's most valuable team.

Franchise rankings RCB go past CSK In a major shake-up of the franchise rankings, RCB have dethroned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the most valuable IPL team. This comes after RCB's maiden championship win this season. The brand value of RCB rose to $269 million from $227 million in 2024. Mumbai Indians (MI) moved to second place at $242 million while CSK slipped to third at $235 million due to a poor performance this season.

Growth trajectory PBKS sees highest growth; IPL continues to set benchmarks Punjab Kings (PBKS) witnessed the highest growth, with a 39.6% jump in brand value to $141 million. This was due to their runner-up finish, aggressive auction strategy, and viral digital campaigns. Harsh Talikoti of Houlihan Lokey's financial and valuation advisory team said that IPL continues to set benchmarks in sports business with its high-yield, multi-asset class model and diversified risks.

Financial model 'IPL combines guaranteed cash flows with capital-light operations' The IPL is a rare sports asset that combines guaranteed cash flows with capital-light operations, the report said. Franchise revenues are typically locked in before a ball is bowled, thanks to central media and sponsorship deals. Teams operate with minimal infrastructure overheads due to BCCI-managed stadiums and a strict salary cap of ₹120 crore, ensuring high returns on capital invested.

Revenue growth IPL's advertising revenues crossed $600 million this year This year, IPL's advertising revenues crossed $600 million (around ₹5,000 crore), a 50% jump over last year. The BCCI's sale of four associate sponsorships to My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay and CEAT generated ₹1,485 crore. Tata renewed its title sponsorship in a five-year deal worth $300 million (₹2,500 crore) through to 2028.