What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has admitted that his team fell short by around 20 runs in their recent match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The match, played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, saw PBKS chase down MI's target of 185 with more than an over to spare.

This defeat prevented MI from securing a top-two spot in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.