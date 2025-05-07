IPL 2025, MI vs GT: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
In a stunning low-scoring IPL 2025 encounter, Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
The Titans successfully chased down 147 (DLS method). GT were 132/6 in 18 overs before rain played spoilsport.
However, GT completed 15 runs in the allotted final over, following the rain break. MI earlier compiled 155/8.
Impact Players Sherfane Rutherford and Karn Sharma fared decently in the match.
Rutherford
Rutherford's explosive knock
Despite a slow start, GT banked on a 72-run stand between Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.
The Titans then sent Sherfane Rutherford in as their Impact Player. He replaced Prasidh Krishna.
The former, despite struggling initially, took GT past 110 along with Gill. However, the duo departed in back-to-back overs.
Rutherford slammed a 15-ball 28 (2 fours and 2 sixes).
Information
Karn Sharma bowls two wicketless overs
On the other hand, leg-spinner Karn Sharma had earlier replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's tail-ender. The former delivered two wicketless overs, having conceded 13 runs. He gave away a solitary boundary in his spell.