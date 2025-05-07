May 07, 202512:49 am

What's the story

In a stunning low-scoring IPL 2025 encounter, Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

The Titans successfully chased down 147 (DLS method). GT were 132/6 in 18 overs before rain played spoilsport.

However, GT completed 15 runs in the allotted final over, following the rain break. MI earlier compiled 155/8.

Impact Players Sherfane Rutherford and Karn Sharma fared decently in the match.