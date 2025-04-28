Bumrah's wife Sanjana slams trolls mocking son during IPL match
What's the story
Sports broadcaster and wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan, has slammed social media users for making fun of their infant son, Angad.
The couple's son was mocked for his expressions during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
The match was between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Ganesan took to Instagram Story to voice her disappointment and asked people to refrain from baseless assumptions about her toddler.
Defense
'Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment'
Ganesan also defended her son's right to privacy in her Story.
She wrote, "Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the internet is a despicable, vile place to be."
"But please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else," she added, clarifying their presence at the IPL match.
Criticism
Ganesan criticized the use of mental health terms for mockery
In her message, Ganesan also slammed the use of mental health terms like "depression" in the context of her 1.5-year-old son.
She was disappointed with the community's behavior, saying, "Throwing around words like trauma and depression about a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community, and it's honestly really sad."
"You know nothing about our son, nothing about our lives, and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that."
Trolling
Earlier instances when Bumrah's son faced trolling
Earlier, Bumrah's son faced trolling after a family photo from the 2024 World T20-winning match went viral.
The criticism continued when the cricketers met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Bumrah family posed for a picture.
Controversy aside, the bowler's record-breaking IPL can't be ignored.
The pace bowler scripted history by becoming MI's highest wicket-taker in the IPL during Sunday's match.
His four-wicket haul took his team to its fifth consecutive win with a 54-run victory over LSG.