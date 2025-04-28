What's the story

Sports broadcaster and wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan, has slammed social media users for making fun of their infant son, Angad.

The couple's son was mocked for his expressions during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The match was between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ganesan took to Instagram Story to voice her disappointment and asked people to refrain from baseless assumptions about her toddler.