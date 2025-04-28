Recalling Virat Kohli's dream campaign in IPL 2016
What's the story
Star Indian batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli has set an incredible list of records in the Indian Premier League.
Kohli joined RCB in the IPL's inaugural season in 2008. Currently, he holds the record for most seasons with a single franchise (18).
Meanwhile, Kohli enjoyed a dream run in IPL 2016 where he slammed runs for fun.
Here we revisit his record-breaking campaign in IPL 2016.
Campaign
Most runs in a season
Kohli slammed 973 runs across 16 innings in the 2016 edition, the most by a batter in an IPL season.
No other batter has slammed 900 or more runs in an IPL season, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The star batter, who didn't have a single T20 century to his name before IPL 2016, breached the three-figure mark four times in the tournament.
Only Jos Buttler has hammered as many hundreds in an IPL season, 4 in 2022.
Consistency
Kohli's remarkable consistency in IPL
In his record-breaking 2016 season, Kohli not just scored centuries, but also registered the most 50-plus scores in a single IPL edition - 11.
Meaning, he crossed the half-century mark in almost three-fourths of the games he played that season.
Such levels of consistency are rare in T20 cricket, making this another record that seems nearly impossible to break for any other player anytime soon.
Average
Highest average in a season
Kohli scored runs at a blistering average of 81.08 in IPL 2016. This is the best average by a batter who has scored at least 450 runs in an IPL edition.
Moreover, his strike rate that year was 152.03. 2024 is the only other season which that seen Kohli strike at 150-plus (154.69).
Sixes
Most sixes in IPL 2016
Kohli was also the highest six-hitter of IPL 2016, having cleared the ropes 38 times.
These are the joint-most sixes hit by Kohli in a single season. The batter smashed as many maximums in 2024 as well.
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma (42 in 2024) is the only Indian to have hit more sixes in a season.
Hundred
Historic hundred vs Punjab
Kohli returned from an injury to lead RCB against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in a rain-affected match, reduced to 15 overs per side.
Despite the finger injury, Kohli displayed extraordinary composure and smashed a jaw-dropping century off just 47 balls.
It is his fastest IPL century to date. He continues to be the only batter to score a century in a 15-over per-side IPL game.
Information
Another heart-break for Kohli
Despite Kohli's sensational run, RCB fell short of glory as Sunrisers Hyderabad narrowly beat them in a high-scoring final. RCB are yet to play an IPL final since that edition.