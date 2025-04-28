What's the story

Star Indian batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli has set an incredible list of records in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli joined RCB in the IPL's inaugural season in 2008. Currently, he holds the record for most seasons with a single franchise (18).

Meanwhile, Kohli enjoyed a dream run in IPL 2016 where he slammed runs for fun.

Here we revisit his record-breaking campaign in IPL 2016.