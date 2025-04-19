What's the story

Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera slammed a solid 33*-run knock to help his side beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 34 of the IPL 2025 season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing RCB's score of 95/9 in a rain-hit 14-over contest, PBKS (98/5) won the match in 12.1 overs.

Wadhera played a solid knock and is our Player of the Day pick.