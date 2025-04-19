IPL 2025, RCB vs PBKS: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera slammed a solid 33*-run knock to help his side beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 34 of the IPL 2025 season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Chasing RCB's score of 95/9 in a rain-hit 14-over contest, PBKS (98/5) won the match in 12.1 overs.
Wadhera played a solid knock and is our Player of the Day pick.
Knock
Wadhera scores a match-winning 33*
Wadhera came to bat when PBKS were 52/3 after 7.4 overs. In the final ball of the same over, PBKS lost another wicket to be reduced to 53/4.
The game was in the balance at that stage.
However, Wadhera made sure PBKS got past RCB's total. His unbeaten 33 came from 19 balls. He smashed three fours and three sixes (SR: 173.68).
Information
Why is Wadhera our Player of the Day pick?
After 8 overs PBKS were 53/4 with still 43 runs needed off 6 overs. In the 9th over, Wadhera dispatched Suyash Sharma for a four and a six. In the 11th over, he hit Suyash for another 4 and a six to swing the momentun.
Summary
PBKS beat RCB in rain-curtailed clash
Consistent drizzle led to the match get reduced to 14 overs a side with PBKS electing to bowl.
RCB managed a paltry score of 95/9. Tim David, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, hammered an unbeaten 50.
For PBKS, Marco Jansen (2/10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/11) were excellent.
In response, PBKS rode on Wadhera's 33* to win the contest in Bengaluru.