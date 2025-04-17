What's the story

Iftikhar Ahmed has openly backed the captaincy of Pakistan's ODI skipper, Mohammad Rizwan. This comes after a tough phase for the side in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Despite being criticized for Pakistan's dismal show in recent tournaments, Iftikhar feels Rizwan is the best bet for captaincy at the moment.

"For me, if you compare everywhere, I think Rizwan is the best option. It's not because he is my friend or that we play for the same club, Multan Sultans. If you assess our options, Rizwan is the best choice, and he can improve," Iftikhar said in an interview during the ongoing Pakistan Super League campaign.