Iftikhar Ahmed backs Mohammad Rizwan amid Pakistan team captaincy speculation
What's the story
Iftikhar Ahmed has openly backed the captaincy of Pakistan's ODI skipper, Mohammad Rizwan. This comes after a tough phase for the side in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
Despite being criticized for Pakistan's dismal show in recent tournaments, Iftikhar feels Rizwan is the best bet for captaincy at the moment.
"For me, if you compare everywhere, I think Rizwan is the best option. It's not because he is my friend or that we play for the same club, Multan Sultans. If you assess our options, Rizwan is the best choice, and he can improve," Iftikhar said in an interview during the ongoing Pakistan Super League campaign.
Captaincy journey
Rizwan's captaincy journey and recent challenges
Rizwan became Pakistan's ODI and T20I captain in October 2024, replacing Babar Azam.
His stint started on a high with an ODI series win against Australia.
However, the home Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year was difficult for him.
The team lost to New Zealand and India, ending up last in their group after a rain-affected final match against Bangladesh.
Future speculation
Speculation surrounds Rizwan's future as captain
After the disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, both Rizwan and Babar were dropped from the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour. Salman Ali Agha has since taken over as captain.
On his return to lead the ODI series, Pakistan was defeated by New Zealand 0-3.
This has fueled speculation about Rizwan's future as skipper, especially after he was relieved of his T20I duties.
Personal remarks
Rizwan addresses trolls and focuses on cricket
Rizwan has been trolled for his English skills. Responding to the trolls, he had clarified that he is a cricketer.
"The demand from me is cricket, not English," Rizwan had said. He had also expressed regret over not completing his education, which is why he struggles with English.
"When it does [demand for English], I will leave cricket and become a professor—but I don't have that much time," he had added.
Information
Rizwan has hit a ton in PSL 2025
In two outings this season in PSL 2025, Rizwan has amassed 143 runs. He smashed an unbeaten 105 recently. He has struck at 158.88 so far. Rizwan owns 2,546 runs overall in PSL and is the 3rd-highest scorer.